Hooda rejects BJP leader's claim of his exit from Congress

Former and senior on Monday rejected BJP Krishan Bedi's claim over his exit from the party.

"Krishan Bedi, or Khattar sahab, they do not see anything else but Hooda, they even dream of me during the night," he told reporters here.

lost from Sonipat seat in the recently concluded elections, while his son Deepinder Singh too lost to of the BJP from Rohtak, a known Hooda bastion.

Haryana, where 90-Assembly seats are at stake, is scheduled to vote in October this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)