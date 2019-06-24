JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

MEA initiated discussions with Indian Security Press for chip-enabled e-passports, says Jaishankar

Action taken against 271 companies in last three years to safeguard investors: Sitharaman
Business Standard

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away

ANI  |  Politics 

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The 75-year-old BJP leader was also a Rajya Sabha MP.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condole Saini's demise.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU