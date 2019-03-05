JUST IN
Houthi launched missile destroys Saudi ammunition depot

ANI  |  Others 

The Houthi forces on Tuesday destroyed Saudi's ammunition depot in here, reports Islamic Republic News Agency.

The forces have also taken over the control of Saudi position in Jabal al-Nar, Jizan. In the operation, a large number of Saudi Coalition forces were also killed.

In a separate operation, Houthi also targeted the Saudi troops in al-Sadis, Najran Province.

Since 2015, Yemen has been indulged in a civil war. Yemen President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's Government, backed by Saudi-led Collation, is in violent conflict with Houthi forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The military intervention against a Houthi-rebel insurgency has wrecked the country's medical, water and sanitation systems, resulting in the outbreak of cholera and other deadly diseases.

Thousands of civilians, especially children, have lost their lives either in airstrikes or fighting hunger.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 15:12 IST

