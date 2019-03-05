Pakistan will take action after examining dossier: Maleeha Lodhi on Pulwama attack

-
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday said that Islamabad is examining the dossier given by New Delhi on the Pulwama attack and added that it will take action only if there is something "solid" in it.
"It was only in the last couple of days that so-called dossier has been handed over to us by New Delhi. We are examining it, if it has something solid on which we need to act then we will act and if there is no solid evidence we cannot act," said Lodhi in a video posted by Radio Pakistan.
This comes a day after Pakistani media claimed that the dossiers "contain no actionable evidence" on the basis of which its government could take action against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or its chief Masood Azhar.
New Delhi gave the dossiers to Islamabad after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to act against JeM if "actionable evidence" was provided.
JeM, which is based in Pakistan, had carried out a ghastly terror attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14 in Pulwama district of Kashmir, killing 40 security personnel.
The terror outfit had claimed responsibility for it and issued the video of the suicide bomber.
Speaking on Kashmir issue, she said, "The issue of Kashmir is there for last 70 years and it has to be addressed in its own right and its own manners because it will remain an issue that will lead to the repeated tensions between India and Pakistan.
