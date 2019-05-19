HP CM mourns death of three persons deployed on election duty

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of three persons deployed on the election duty for Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Polling staff Vineet Kumar of Sapri in Kinnaur district, Devi Singh of Arki in Solan district and Lot Ram of Manali in Kullu district died while on election duty.
In his condolence messages to the bereaved families on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the state government was with the family members of the deceased in this hour of distress.
An ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each has been announced to the next of the kin of the deceased persons.
The Chief Minister has prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Chief Secretary BK Agarwal has also mourned the death of three persons who were on polling duty.
He said that it is tragic that three persons lost their lives while performing the election duty. He has expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed for the peace to the departed souls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU