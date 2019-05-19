AP man makes video before committing suicide

One person on Sunday allegedly committed suicide in a church in town here.

The matter has come to light after his friends claimed to have found a mobile phone in which the deceased reportedly recorded a video of himself explaining why he was taking the extreme step.

The victim, identified as Bhanu Prakash, in a "selfie video" blamed his father and another person called for the reason behind his suicide.

"I have taken a loan from and his father. They increased the interest rate from 5 per cent to 10 per cent and started threatening me. They have even taken my motorcycle and my mother's card and insulted me further," Prakash is seen saying in the video.

The deceased's friends claimed that the mobile phone was found after his final rituals were completed.

An investigation is on in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)