HRD minister attends 5th Australia-India Education Council meet

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' co-chaired the 5th Australia-India Council (AIEC) meeting along with Australian Minister Dan Tehan in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Pokhriyal noted that the AIEC has been able to accomplish its objectives as well as shoulder the responsibility of reimagining India-Australia cooperation by bringing together diverse stakeholders from policymaking, academia, as well as industry.

He highlighted that the contribution of the AIEC in both policy and programme engagement and towards the key areas of higher education and research, student mobility and welfare, quality assurance, qualifications recognition, skills and schools is commendable, as per an official release by the HRD ministry.

Pokhriyal further said that he could not stress enough the vital role of education in enhancing overall cooperation between the two nations, as well as in pooling their strengths together in the achievement of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 - to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all".

On the sidelines of the meeting, the two ministers inaugurated the India-Australia International Education and Research Workshop.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)