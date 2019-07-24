Hrithik's 'Super 30' tax-free in Delhi

After securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', which is roaring at the box office, was on Wednesday declared tax free in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, announced the news on his Twitter and said the film will inspire students and teachers in the region.

"Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie 'Super 30' so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi (2/3)," he tweeted.

The decision came after famed mathematician Anand Kumar, whose life and work inspired the film 'Super 30' and Hrithik's character in it, visited government schools in the capital with Sisodia.

"Anand Kumar of 'Super 30' fame visited a Delhi Government School with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across the country, as children from humble backgrounds, achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3)."

He also added that Kumar has agreed to conduct online classes for Delhi government schools.

"While Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools (3/3)," Sisodia wrote.

Expressing his happiness and gratitude over the decision, Hrithik replied, "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi."

The film which opened to mixed reviews has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and continued its winning streak at the box office by entering into Rs. 100 club in 10 days of its run.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), from tutoring rich children in a top coaching center to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Produced by Reliance and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

