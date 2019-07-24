'Playmobil: The Movie' trailer: Daniel Radcliffe is on a mission to save the world

The trailer of Daniel Radcliffe-starrer 'Playmobil

Also part of the animated feature are Anya Taylor-Joy, Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Kenan Thompson.

The recently released trailer features a secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe) teaming up with two civilians- a smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and a smart, savvy girl Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy).

As they set out together to uncover the mystery behind several citizens getting vanished, Radcliffe briefs his associates that it is the work of a top-secret organization.

As the trailer goes, the trio will face 'unthinkable odds' as they embark on a "terrifying" yet "exhilarating" adventure.

Lino DiSalvo is credited with the film's direction with Moritz Borman and Timothy Burrill is producing it.

The feature will hit the theatres on August 30 this year.

Radcliffe is best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter, as he was cast at the age of 11 in the fantasy film series. He went on to star as the lead for 10 years, the last being 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' which released in 2011.

