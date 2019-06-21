Huawei announces three new Nova 5 smartphones

Despite the rough trade situation, has announced three new to its 5 series, including the 5, 5 Pro, and Nova 5i.

As GizmoChina reports, the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro feature optical in-screen fingerprint sensors and pack a waterdrop notch.

The flagship Nova 5 is the first phone ever to feature the new 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. The Nova 5i is a mid-range and a rebranded version of the P20 Lite (2019).

In terms of pricing, the Nova 5 is priced around approximately USD 400 and will go on its first sale on July 20, Nova 5 Pro is up for pre-sales and will go on its first sale on June 28 with price starting at around USD 436, while the Nova 5i will cost around USD 291 and will go on its first sale on June 28.

