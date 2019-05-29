Huawei files new motion to overturn "unconstitutional" US ban

-
ALSO READ
Huawei asks US court to throw out federal ban
Forget Trump, will have tea at 10 Downing Street: Huawei CEO
EU presents plan for safe 5G amid Huawei suspicions
Huawei leak row: Disclosure does not amount to any crime
Huawei presents security threat, has deep connections to Chinese intelligence service: Pompeo
-
Chinese technology giant Huawei has filed a "motion for summary judgement" in its lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the US law banning federal agencies from buying its products, the company said on Wednesday.
The new motion filed on Tuesday request the court to overturn a portion of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which specifically forbids government agencies from using technology from Huawei and its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE, reports CNN.
US President Donald Trump had signed the NDAA last year, alleging that Huawei's products posed a risk to national security, as they could be used by Chinese Intelligence agencies to spy on Americans. Calling a portion of the act "unconstitutional", the Chinese tech giant had sued the US government in March.
Speaking at a press conference here, Huawei's chief legal adviser Song Liuping opined that American politicians are "using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company."
"The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," he added.
Huawei is the world's largest telecommunications company and its smartphones compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU