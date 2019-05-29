JUST IN
Business Standard

Huawei files new motion to overturn "unconstitutional" US ban

ANI  |  Asia 

Chinese technology giant Huawei has filed a "motion for summary judgement" in its lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the US law banning federal agencies from buying its products, the company said on Wednesday.

The new motion filed on Tuesday request the court to overturn a portion of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which specifically forbids government agencies from using technology from Huawei and its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE, reports CNN.

US President Donald Trump had signed the NDAA last year, alleging that Huawei's products posed a risk to national security, as they could be used by Chinese Intelligence agencies to spy on Americans. Calling a portion of the act "unconstitutional", the Chinese tech giant had sued the US government in March.

Speaking at a press conference here, Huawei's chief legal adviser Song Liuping opined that American politicians are "using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company."

"The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," he added.

Huawei is the world's largest telecommunications company and its smartphones compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 11:33 IST

