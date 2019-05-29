Huawei files new motion to overturn "unconstitutional" US ban

Chinese has filed a " for summary judgement" in its lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the US law banning federal agencies from buying its products, the company said on Wednesday.

The new filed on Tuesday request the court to overturn a portion of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which specifically forbids government agencies from using technology from and its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE, reports

US had signed the NDAA last year, alleging that Huawei's products posed a risk to national security, as they could be used by agencies to spy on Americans. Calling a portion of the act "unconstitutional", the Chinese tech giant had sued the in March.

Speaking at a press conference here, Huawei's opined that American politicians are "using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company."

"The has provided no evidence to show that is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," he added.

Huawei is the world's largest company and its compete with the likes of and

