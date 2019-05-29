US: Tornadoes destroy parts of Midwest on Memorial Day

A swarm of unleashed a trail of destruction across parts of the Midwest on Monday with severe storms sweeping away houses, trees and power lines as the nation commemorated to pay homage to military veterans.

Many Midwesterners hoped to mark the Day with outdoor festivities, which are more typically associated with the holiday, but were warned to take shelter instead as tornado watches and warnings spread across the region, reports.

According to the National Service's (NWS) Prediction Center website, over 50 tornados had reportedly touched down in the central states, including Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, and western

On Monday night, the also shifted to leaving huge destruction throughout Dayton.Tornado watches and warnings were issued across the region throughout Monday. Many local residents were told to take shelter.

The NWS latter rated the tornado as a "high end" EF1 with maximum sustained winds around 110 mph (miles per hour).

Damaging hail, strong winds and heavy rain also moved into the region with the storms.Meanwhile, residents in the Central states are further expected to face another round of severe and the threat for on Tuesday.

