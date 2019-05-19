Hundreds stranded as rains lash Japan's Yakushima

Over 260 people, mostly hikers, have been stranded in Japan's Yukushima as severe rains continue to the town since Saturday.

The area received more than 400 millimetres of rain on Saturday alone, which is what the town would normally receive in all of May. Furthermore, 56 millimetres of fresh rain was recorded early on Sunday, according to NHK.

This has led to fears of mudslides, with the labelling it as a once in a 50-year event. No casualties have been reported yet.

Rescue workers from the and will be deploying helicopters to evacuate the stranded, along with undertaking with them.

