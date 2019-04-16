Hyderabad boy arrested in Italy, father seeks Govt's help

A man has sought government's intervention to bring back his son from Italy, who he claimed has been arrested by the foreign authorities.

told ANI that his son went to in 2016 to attain a master's degree.

"My son went to in 2016 for study and he came back to last year. He again left for six months ago to complete his course," Raheem Uddin said.

"As we are poor, my son was working there and studying on scholarship. Later in a hotel, an issue erupted between my son and some other people, following which, the police arrested him and sent him to the court," he added.

Narrating his ordeal, Raheem Uddin further said, "In the court, noticed that my son was mentally ill and referred him to treatment. He is in jail now since March 14 and getting the treatment. My son earlier also faced mental illness problem in but it was cured completely."

"I received a phone call from officials asking me to come to and take my son. But I am very poor and cannot afford the travelling expenses. I request the state and central government to help me get back my son from Italy," he added.

