Vinod Tawde slams Urmila Matondkar over scuffle between Cong, BJP workers

BJP on Monday hit back at actor-turned regarding a scuffle that broke out between workers and BJP sympathisers earlier in the day.

"Someone said that I (Urmila) have joined politics because freedom of expression is under threat, it is for the people to see what she and her workers have done," Tawde said.

"Train passengers were shouting Modi-Modi. workers assaulted them. A woman too was beaten by them. BJP will complain to the regarding it," he said.

Reacting sharply to a scuffle between Congress workers and BJP sympathisers earlier today, claimed that there is a threat to her life and she requires protection from the police.

Speaking to ANI after the scuffle that took place during her roadshow at Boriwali, Matondkar said, "It is being done to create fear. It is just beginning, it will take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection. There's a threat to my life, I have filed a complaint."

Talking about the scuffle that happened earlier in the day, Matondkar said, "We were peacefully addressing people and from nowhere 15-20 people came and started raising slogans in favour of

"Initially, I didn't react to it and thought these kinds of things keep happening. But they all started making vulgar actions and started dancing. They were trying to intimidate women at the back. They were moving forward towards the direction where my vehicle was standing. Because of this, our people had to intervene and asked them to stop doing this. A clash then broke out between them and they even hit some women," she said.

She also said that she has filed a police complaint on today's incident.

Matondkar has been fielded by Congress from (North) constituency.

Earlier in the day, when Matondkar was holding a roadshow near a railway station, some onlookers started raising pro-Modi slogans. The sloganeering was countered by 'Chowkidar Chor hai' slogans by Congress supporters.

A scuffle subsequently broke out between the two groups. In a video of the incident, Congress supporters can be seen running towards people raising pro-Modi slogans and roughing up a few of them.

