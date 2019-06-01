JUST IN
Hyderabad: One held for smuggling gold at RGI Airport

Customs official on Saturday arrested a passenger from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who was in possession of smuggled gold worth Rs 13 lakh.

"Passenger named Muhammed Anshad who arrived from Dubai was possessing 405.9 grams of smuggled gold in paste form," said a customs official.

"The worth of the seized gold was Rs 13,08,215 in the black market," added the official.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation in the matter is underway.

Sat, June 01 2019. 20:17 IST

