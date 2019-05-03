I am second Lalu Yadav in Bihar, says Tej Pratap Yadav

As the Lok Sabha polls nears its final lap, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of jailed Lau Prasad, is seemingly becoming more vocal against his brother

Addressing a rally in favour of his candidate in Jahanabad, he made a veiled attack at Tejashwi who is handling the party after Lalu went to jail in a corruption case.

"He (Lalu Prasad) is a very energetic man. He used to attend 10-12 programmes in a day. Now, leaders fall sick in just two to four programmes," Tej Pratap said here on Thursday.

Notably, Tejashwi has cancelled many of his scheduled rallies due to health constraints.

Tej Pratap also claimed he was the second Lalu in "I am the blood of Lalu Yadav. He is our idol as well as our guru. I am the second Lalu Yadav in Bihar," he said.

Without naming his younger brother, who handles the day to day work of the party, he said bootlickers have been given the party ticket.

Exuding confidence, he said Chandrasekhar, who has been pitted against official party candidate, will win the Jahanabad seat with a margin of more than one lakh.

