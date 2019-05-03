JUST IN
Business Standard

AgustaWestland case: Judicial custody of Sushen Gupta extended till May 9

ANI  |  General News 

A special CBI court on Friday extended till May 9 the judicial custody of alleged defence agent Sushen Mohan Gupta in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

He was produced by Tihar Jail authorities before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar who passed the order.

Gupta was arrested on March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

On April 20, the special court had dismissed his bail plea.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 12:07 IST

