I-T dept continues raid at 70 premises of 'lottery king' Martin Santiago

ANI  |  General News 

A team of Income Tax (I-T) department officers on Saturday continued their raid at premises of 'Lottery King' Martin Santiago.

I-T department had initiated searches at 70 premises of Santiago on April 30 and has by far found unaccounted money trail of Rs 595 crores.

Raids were conducted at various places in Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 14:36 IST

