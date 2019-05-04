RSS should merge with BJP, instead of giving it 'backhand' support: Gehlot

on Saturday said that RSS should merge with BJP and enter into active politics, instead of giving its "backhand" support to the saffron party, as "behind the curtain" is not good for the country.

"When ji was assassinated, RSS wrote to ji that we will not have any connection with as soon as it was banned. But 70 years later, they (RSS) are taking part in every election and supporting BJP. RSS is giving backhand support to BJP. Why are you indulging in hidden " Gehlot told ANI in an interview.

"They (RSS) work for the BJP and should be merged into that party. They are indulging in politics and enjoying its benefits while staying behind the scenes. Why don't they declare themselves as a political party? They should do so. Such behind the curtain politics is not good for the country," he added.

Alleging that RSS had a say from appointments of to ministers, the said that is the face of the right-wing organisation which should be accepted by everyone.

"Narendra Modi, who is the of the country, is RSS' face. Everybody, including RSS should accept this fact. Half of their people are sitting in different ministries in They have a say in everything be it appointment of governor, or of different organisations. They also decide on ticket allocation. In a way, RSS is ruling the country," Gehlot said.

Asked about Congress' campaign in during Lok Sabha elections, Gehlot said it was "good" and "well-managed" which made BJP "nervous."

"Congress' campaign in has been very good and well managed. Because of this, Modi and are focusing more on Rajasthan and campaigning continuously. The is doing three meetings in a day which means they are nervous now," he said.Hitting out at BJP for invoking armed forces in their speeches, Gehlot said that Modi can go to any extent to win elections.

"They are giving absurd comments where they said that soldiers were playing video games and there was no surgical strike during the tenure of Such things coming from the Prime Minister's mouth is not correct. This shows that can go to any extent to win elections. He can say something to anyone as he wishes. He said I think as what thinks," he added.

Accusing BJP of not fulfilling its promises made in 2014, Gehlot dubbed the ruling party's government as "jumlebaaz."

"They are a jumlebaaz government. They did not do anything for farmers and poor in the last five years. is just involved in verbal spats and failed to create two crore jobs per year. Black money also did not come back. Instead, he is seeking votes by invoking the armed forces which is absolutely dangerous and we need to tell this to the people as well", the said.

"We will be happy if seeks votes based on the achievements and works done by the government in the last five years. He must tell his vision to the people," Gehlot added.Hitting back at BJP's claim that will not be able to open its account in Rajasthan, Gehlot alleged that it was the work of RSS, who is spreading rumours.

"They are just fooling the people of the country. This is the job of RSS. Their work is just to spread rumours. But the people are smart and are seeing everything. I feel that will not be again," he said.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Polling in 13 constituencies was held on April 29.The remaining 12 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

