MES President receives death threat after burqa ban

(MES) Dr P A Fazal has received an anonymous call threatening to kill him, a day after he issued a circular banning students from covering their faces with religious at its educational institutions.

He received the call from an international number on Friday, following which he filed a complaint at here, he said in a complaint in which he had alleged that the caller used "threatening, harsh and demeaning" words against him.

Founded in 1964, runs as many as 35 colleges and 72 schools.

In the notice banning religious issued on May 2, he had also asked the institution heads and officer-bearers of the local management of the institutions to remain vigilant.

His notice had come days after mouthpiece 'Saamna' demanded the imposition of a ban on the burqa in in the interest of security, citing a similar measure taken in after the deadly attacks last month.

The editorial had stated, "It has happened in Ravan's Lanka. When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We ask this question to the as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday."

The Sena's proposal, however, was rejected by an NDA ally, of the Republican Party of India, who said that burqa should not be banned as it forms part of the country's tradition.

The on April 28 took necessary measures to impose a complete ban on all types of burqas and face covers in the wake of the horrific terror bombings that rattled the entire country on the occasion of on April 21, claiming the lives of more than 250 people and injuring hundreds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)