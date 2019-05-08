IAF AN-32 plane overruns runway at Mumbai Airport

An (IAF) aircraft on Wednesday overran a runway while departing from to the air force station near Bengaluru, airport officials said on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported so far due to the incident late on Tuesday night at the but several flights were delayed.

However, according to an airport official, the runway has since opened and flight operations have resumed.

"We confirm, departing Air Force Aircraft had runway excursion at 23:39 hours at RWY 27," the said.

The military transport aircraft, which overshot the runway was departing for Air Force station near Bengaluru,

The runway 27 at was shut for operations for a while and AAI issued NOTAM. The secondary runway 32 was used at the airport since the incident.

Among the flights which were delayed by at least 30 minutes include I5 302 which was scheduled to depart at 8:05 am and left the aerodrome at 8:32 am. Air AI 806 was also delayed by 29 minutes, 327 by 28 minutes and 6E 6749 by 51 minutes respectively.

