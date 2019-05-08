79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity

With summer at its zenith, can you living without for a few weeks or even a few days? The answer will obviously be no.

However, Dr Hema Sane, a 79-year old former has been living in a house without in Budhwar Peth, Pune all her life. And the reason behind not using is her love for nature and the

"Food, shelter and clothing are the basic needs. Once upon a time, there was no electricity, it came much later, I can manage without it," she said.

Dr said this property belongs to her dog, two cats, mongoose and a lot of birds.

"It is their property, not mine. I am only here to look after them," she added.

"People call me a fool, I may be insane but it doesn't matter because it's my wicked way of life. I may live as I like," Sane said firmly.

Dr is a PhD holder in Botany from and she was even a at for several years.

She lives in a small hut or one may call it a small house in Budhwar Peth area of Pune. Her house is surrounded by different types of trees and birds. Her morning starts with melodious noise of birds and ends with shining lamps giving light to her house.

Dr Sane has written many books on Botany and environment, which are already published in the market. Even today, whenever she is alone in her house she keeps writing new books. Her study on the is such that there would be hardly any bird or tree which is unknown to her.

Dr Sane further said, "I never felt the need for electricity in my whole life. People often ask me how do you live without electricity and I ask them how do you live with electricity?"

"These birds are my friends and whenever I do my housework they come. People often ask me why don't you sell this house, you will get so much money! I always say who will look after these trees and birds? I don't want to go out. I want to stay with them," she said.

As for people who call her mental, Dr Sane said, "I don't give any message or lesson to anyone, rather I echo the famous quote of Lord who says that you have to find your own path in life.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)