If we take Shiv Sena's support, it will be fatal for Congress: Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said that if the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take support from the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state, then it will be fatal for his party.

"Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra is only an imagination. If we want to convert that imagination into a reality, it won't be possible without Shiv Sena's support. If we take Shiv Sena's support, it will be fatal for the Congress," Nirupam told ANI here.

Earlier today, Nirupam tweeted, "In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, it's just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any government. For that, we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party. #MaharashtraCrisis."

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ended on Saturday. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls winning 105 seats while the Shiv Sena won 56 seats.

The Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power sharing agreement before the elections.

However, Fadnavis has said the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

