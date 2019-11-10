Jharkhand polls: BJP announces list of 52 candidates

-
ALSO READ
BJP to win over 65 assembly seats in Jharkhand: Nadda
NDA will win all 14 seats in Jharkhand: CM
BJP will cross target of 65 in Jharkhand Assembly elections, says Om Prakash
Hemant Soren sends Raghubar Das notice for land grabbing allegations, BHP terms it ridiculous
NDA gained most in rural east, UPA in rural south
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced a list of 52 candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East, while state BJP president Laxman Giluwa will try his luck from Chakradharpur.
"Five years back, Jharkhand was known for corruption and instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is known for its stability and development. Corruption has been brought down and the state is moving towards development," BJP working president JP Nadda told media here.
The party has also announced the names of Anant Ojha from Rajmahal, Louis Marandi from Dumka, Raj Paliwal from Madhupur, Manish Jayaswal from Hazaribagh, Raj Sinha from Dhanbad and CP Singh from Ranchi among others.
The tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU