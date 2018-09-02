Ikee Rikako named 'Most Valuable Player' of Asian Games

Japanese Ikee has been named as the Most Valuable (MVP) of the recently-concluded 18th edition of the

The 18-year-old, who bagged six gold and two silver medals in the tournament, became the first female to win the MVP title.

Reflecting on her achievement, said that this is for the first time that she has received any international honour, adding that she would now look to continue with her winning momentum in the 2020 Tokyo

"This is the first time I received such an international award. After 2018, I will prepare myself for the Tokyo and achieve the best for my country," said.

She further said that gave her a lot of good memories and that she would be glad to return back to this country in the coming future.

Rikako became the fourth Japanese to win the MVP award since its inception during

Besides giving MVP awards to athletes, the (OCA) also gave awards to creative young people who covered official theme song of 2018, Meraih Bintang, in multiple languages.

These creative artists are Jannine Weigel (Thai cover), (Mandarin cover), Himmat to Pankh (Hindi cover), Aseel (Arabic cover), (Korean cover), (Japanese cover) and Alffy Rev (Indonesian cover).

