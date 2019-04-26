Illinois: Chemical spill sends 37 to hospital, 7 in critical condition

A in a trailer carrying created a spill in Beach Park, Illinois, on Thursday, sending 37 people to the hospital, including seven in critical condition, authorities said.

After citing preliminary reports of the investigation, confirmed that the containers, filled with anhydrous ammonia, were being carried by trailer on Green Bay Road in Beach Park, a village north of

Anhydrous ammonia, a with pungent fumes, can cause unconsciousness and even death when inhaled. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the is commonly used by farmers as an agricultural fertilizer.

"Beach Park Incident: 7 of the 37 transported to area hospitals are in critical, but stable condition. This includes one firefighter. A total of 11 firefighters and 3 police officers were transported to the hospital," the said on its account.

Mike Gallo, from Lake Forest Fire Department, told that the leakage has been controlled while urging everyone within a one-mile radius of the spill to stay inside the house with their windows closed and keep air conditioning and heaters switched off.

The spill also caused several schools in Beach Park to remain closed for the day, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)