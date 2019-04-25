Pak expresses regret over India suspending cross Loc trade

on Thursday expressed "regret" over India's decision to shun all cross LoC trade saying confidence-building measures are "important".

"Trade and other confidence-building measures are important between the neighbouring countries and Indian decision to stop the trade is regrettable," Radio quoted as saying.

He also said that is "committed" to Kartarpur Corridor and awaits the next meeting with in this regard.

On April 17, the (MHA) issued orders to suspend the cross LoC trade in Jammu- with effect from April 19.

MHA had said in a statement that this action has been taken as the Government of has been receiving reports that the cross LoC trade routes are being misused by Pakistan based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics, and fake currency.

During the ongoing investigations of certain cases by the National Investigative Agency, it has been brought out that a significant number of trading concerns engaged in LoC trade are being operated by persons closely associated with banned terrorist organisations involved in fuelling terrorism/separatism.

Investigations have further revealed that some individuals, who have crossed over to Pakistan and joined militant organisations have opened trading firms in Pakistan. These trading firms are under the control of militant organisations and are engaged in LoC trade.

Calling for Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), the said, "In our view, there are better ways of dealing with issues relating to implementation, if any, than resorting to unilateral suspension of important CBMs.

