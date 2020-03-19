Covid-19: In South Africa, sport is one thing that unites us, says Steyn

on Thursday said that in a country like South Africa the sport is the one thing that brings everybody together.

"It does. It is actually such a pity that everything is being blocked off, because in a country like South Africa, where we have all of our problems from the past - culture, religion, ethnic backgrounds - the one thing that brings everybody together is sport," ESPNcricinfo quoted Steyn as saying.

In the light of Covid-19, the veteran pacer said that country which comes together to enjoy the sports is unable to do so after the postponement and cancellation of various events across the globe.

"It doesn't matter what religion you are or what colour your skin is, you can go to a game on a Saturday and you can all be supporting the same cricket team or rugby team and you all get along really well. But now at the moment, you don't have that," he added.

"Well, you know, luckily for me, I tend to not do a lot of cricket practice. I'm at a point where I feel like if I wanted a bowl a bouncer or a length ball or a yorker, I can do it. Muscle memory is enough for me to be able to do that. So I just rock up on the day of a game and do my warm-ups and go through my basic routine and then just try and kick my mind into play," Steyn said.

Steyn was last seen in action in the Pakistan Super League where he took two wickets in two matches.

"The one thing that I need to continuously do is, I got to look after my body. I've got to do the rehab and a little bit of strength work, and I've got to keep my fitness up," he added.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ODI series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand have been postponed. The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until April 15.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended all forms of cricket for 60 days while Cricket Australia has advised all its employees to work from home.