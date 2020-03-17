Covid-19: New South Wales wins Sheffield Shield as final gets cancelled

New South Wales on Tuesday was declared as the winners of Australia's domestic competition, Sheffield Shield as the final was called off due to pandemic.

The announcement comes as Cricket Australia strongly recommended that cricket at all levels should be ceased in response to the global pandemic.

In the Sheffield Shield, New South Wales won six, lost two and drew one of their matches for a total of 50.76 points.

The next best team was Victoria with three wins, three losses and three draws for 38.53 points.

"By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue. These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances," Cricket Australia's CEO Kevin Roberts said in an official statement.Cricket Australia also announced that their offices have been closed and the staff has been advised to work from home until further notice.

"As organisations around the world rally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it's important that we also provide decisive leadership. We hope that by taking these actions now - in addition to those announced in recent days - we can contribute to 'flattening the curve' of and society returning to normal as quickly as possible," Roberts said.