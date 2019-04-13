In this C'garh village, locals and animals are forced to use common source of water

Locals in a village in district have claimed that due to acute water shortage in the region, they are forced to use water from a pond that is the source of water for animals in the region, and thereby prone to contamination.

Charchari village, which is located on the banks of west Rapti river, consists of around 150 people, largely comprising labourers and daily wage workers. Due to the lack of water in the region, women and children are forced to walk miles every day under the hot sun to fetch water.

"From the past four months, we are drinking dirty water. No leader or comes here to resolve our issues. They visit the village only during the time of elections. Everybody drinks from this pond. be it human or animal. Our children are falling sick," a woman residing in the village told ANI.

Locals said they recently notified the local administration about the same, only for their pleas to fall on deaf ears.

"The Sarpanch of the village had told us that he has verbally informed the about the water problem in our village. No investigation has been carried out so far in the matter by any authority. This kind of response from Sarpanch clearly shows that he is not doing his duty properly," said another villager from

When the media approached Ajay Kishor Lakra, and questioned him on the water crisis in the village, he said his team will visit the place tomorrow and make requisite arrangements.

"Today only I was informed about the water problem in I will go along with my team tomorrow and will make all arrangements for the same. We will update media about the development tomorrow," Lakra said.

There are 11 Lok Sabha seats at stake in One seat went to polls on April 11, while the others will witness voting on April 18 and 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

