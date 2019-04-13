Back to what I love the most: Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO

Sonia Gandhi's kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others.

penned a post on Saturday on his experience at the NGO. "Back to what I love to do the most...spending time with the kids! Like every year, this year too I started my Birthday week with the kids. I celebrate with the kids, n (and) elderly poor, blind, n homeless. who need to be celebrated, before I celebrate my day with my family n friends," he wrote.

"It is astonishing how they hold my hand, tell me their little stories...It is so wonderful to see a smile on their face! Believe you me, all my fatigue went away after seeing their happy faces. God bless these souls," the post further read.

Earlier this week, had accompanied his mother-in-law and his Rahul, who filed nominations for and AmethiLokSabha seats, respectively.

He had also thanked people for coming out in large numbers to welcome the leaders on Friday.

"Family matters. Your family matters...Received so much respect from the people who came out in abundance to support for the change required in our country. Vote for the people who can help in the change required....for a better life for you n for the next generation," he wrote on

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)