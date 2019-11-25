India announces U19 squad for last three one-day against Afghanistan

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India U19 squad for the last three one-day matches against Afghanistan.

The five-match ongoing one-day series against Afghanistan is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

On November 18, the BCCI announced the squad for the first two one-dayers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg, Divyansh Joshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, and Atharva Ankolekar failed to find the spot in the squad.

India U19 squad for the remaining one-day: Divyansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Arjun Murthy, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Kruthik Krishna (wk), Sourav Dagar, Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde (c), Manav Sutar, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Kartik Tyagi, Rishabh Bansal, Aquib Khan.

India won the first two one-day easily and will now face Afghanistan in the third game on November 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)