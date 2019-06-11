India, Bangladesh border forces to hold talks in Dhaka

The Level Border Co-ordination Conference between (BSF), and (BGB), will be organised in from June 12 to 15, and will be attended by a BSF delegation.

The conference is being organised to discuss border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces.

During this conference, a 10-member Indian delegation headed by BSF Rajni Kant Mishra, along with senior officials of the and other Law Enforcement agencies, will meet 24 members of BGB headed by Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, ndc, psc, Director General, Bangladesh, as per an official statement.

Issues related to trans-border crimes, smuggling of cattle, fake Indian currency note, Gold, narcotics and psychotropic substances, activities of Indian insurgent groups based in will be discussed.

Apart from this, prevention of illegal migration and human trafficking, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), confidence-building measures, extension of Crime free zone in AOR of Guwahati and Tripura Frontier and issues related to Border Infrastructure will also be discussed.

Apart from this, a special friendly Kabbadi Match between the teams of BSF and BGB will be played at Dhaka, from 5 PM to 6 PM on June 12.

The last BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held on Sept 3 to 8, 2018 at This was the 47th such meeting between the Chiefs of both the border guarding forces.

