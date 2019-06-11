Rajasthan reels under heatwave conditions

Many parts of the state reeled under relentless conditions on Tuesday with recording 46 degree

The districts were affected hit hard by conditions were Alwar, Bundi, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, Nagaur and Sri Ganganagar.

The mercury soared to 46 degree in and 44 degree in Jodhpur.

The (IMD) on Monday had issued a red alert for western Rajasthan, orange alert for and a yellow alert for various parts of the country including in east Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and

According to Skymet, the in most of the districts in will fluctuate between 42 to 46 degree Celsius with a dust storm and thunderstorm for the next couple of days.

