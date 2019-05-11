India, China to cooperate closely on Afghanistan's peace efforts

and on Friday agreed to work closely on the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability in

The commitment came after Chinese was on a visit to New Delhi, where he met Indian officials to discuss Afghanistan's current situation. The Chinese also met Vijay Gokhale, according to (MEA)

"Chinese today held discussions with Indian officials on the situation in Afghanistan, including peace and reconciliation efforts. He also called on Vijay Gokhale," Kumar wrote on his handle.

"The two sides agreed to consult closely on the evolving situation in and carry the decision taken by the leadership of the two countries on joint cooperation in Afghanistan," read another tweet.

In April last year, and Chinese had met in

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to collaborate on Afghanistan's peace efforts in order to boost mutual trust between and Beijing, following the 73-day standoff in Bhutan's in 2017, which strained bilateral ties.

The US has been leading efforts to pressurise the to lay down their arms and end the nearly two-decades-long civil war in Both sides have participated in several rounds of meeting in in an effort to chalk out a peace agreement.

On Tuesday, US for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held consultations with officials and other stakeholders, including in

Khalilzad, who was on a recent two-day visit to India, also met Ajit Doval, Vijay Gokhale, and India's to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar, among others.

During his meetings, Khalilzad welcomed India's support for the Afghan peace process, which "strengthens an emerging international consensus for peace efforts." He also recognised that many important contributions has made to Afghanistan's development.

has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation process and has been pushing for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.

In November last year, India had participated in talks on 'Afghanistan peace process' in at a non-official level.

India sent two former diplomats to the meeting, which was also attended by leaders even though has a policy on not engaging with the terror group.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)