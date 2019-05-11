Guaido calls for fresh protests after his deputy's arrest

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed on Friday said that a countrywide protest will take place against his deputy Edgar Zambrano's arrest, terming it as an "unlawful incident."

"We are fighting a regime that armed the paramilitary groups, but this will not stop us. We will hold protests across the country," quoted Guaido as saying.

On the orders of Venezuela's top court, Zambrano, of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, was arrested on Wednesday by intelligence agencies for backing last month's failed coup d'etat against

He is being held at in

In response, Guaido hit out at the court's decision saying that nothing will stop the opposition from achieving free and fair polls and ousting Maduro from power.

On Thursday, US called Zambrano's arrest as an "illegal act" and demanded his immediate release.

Meanwhile, three of the 10 Venezuelan opposition leaders, who were stripped of their parliamentary immunity by the country's top court, have taken refuge in foreign embassies in

While and have stationed themselves in the Italian embassy, has taken shelter in the embassy.

The immunity of the 10 parliamentarians was revoked after the top court announced an investigation into conspiracy and treason of the lawmakers following the failed uprising against Maduro.

is currently witnessing a political crisis, which is worsened by hyperinflation, blackouts, and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

Guaido had declared himself as the President of during mass protests in January -- a move which was immediately backed by the US. He currently enjoys recognition as the of by over 50 countries, including France, Japan, UK, the US amongst others.

Even though there have been recurring calls for Maduro to resign -- after calls to hold fresh elections failed -- the leftist leader continues to hold on to his post with the support of Venezuelan armed forces.

The US has also slapped multiple sanctions against Venezuela, in a bid to stifle economic support to the Maduro regime. It has provided humanitarian aid to Guaido's faction in its efforts to topple the embattled 56-year-old Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)