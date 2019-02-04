India Engineering Trade Fair Inaugurated

IETF 2019, the 23rd International Engineering & Technology Fair, kicked off at Pragati Maidan,

CII's Flagship Event, IETF 2019 was inaugurated by Oscar Martinez Cordoves, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, and Ali Illiassou, Ambassador of The Republic of to

The event was also graced by Rakesh Bharti Mittal, CII, Vipin Sondhi Chairman, National Committee on Capital Goods & Engineering and Chandrajit Bannerjee, Director General,

IETF is an event for showcasing latest technologies, innovations and products across industry segments, under a common platform. IETF 2019 will showcase the industrial strengths and innovation capabilities of through its focused and concurrent shows.

IETF 2019 features three concurrent events - Health Tech India; Gaming Show; and AI India Expo (New event on Artificial Intelligence).

Six industry sectors covered as focused shows include Industrial Automation & Robotics, Logistics Solutions, & Metallurgy, & Building Technology, Green & Clean Environmental Technologies, and Learning & Skill Development.

On 4th February 2019 is scheduled to visit Hall no 12 A, Pragati Maidan, during India Gaming Show (IGS) 2019.

AI India Expo: AI India Expo is a new initiative by to showcase India's strength in Artificial Intelligence, with active participation from global players in the sector.

Sector specific conferences on relevant subjects, ranging from & Building Technologies, Gaming Technologies, Green & Clean Environmental Technologies, Logistics, & Metallurgy, Healthcare Technologies, and B2B & B2G Meetings, are planned during the IETF 2019.

Presence & Participation of 500 from over 25 countries include India, Germany, Japan, Korea, Latvia, USA, Finland, Israel, Philippines, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Canada, Denmark, Iraq, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Sudan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, UK, South Africa, and

Participation of Brands at IETF 2019: Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, HP, Intel, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Philips, Schunk Intec, Samsung, Siemens, Sony, Tata with their group (Tata Steel, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Power) Force Motors, of India (AAI), Map My India, ISRO, JCB, Pumps, (NID), Paytm, Medical, DASSAULT Systems, Fresenius Kabi, Gigabyte, KONE Elevator, 3M, Abbott Healthcare, EXIDE, Ayush, amongst others, clearly indicates the importance of IETF and the opportunities this platform provides for networking and new initiatives in the Indian market.

IETF 2019 is Supported by Ministries of Government of India: External Affairs, Ayush, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Electronics & Information Technology, Health & Family Welfare, Department of BioTechnology, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Steel, (NSIC)

IETF 2019 is expected to be attended by representatives of government, industry and media from India and Overseas over the three days.

