India Engineering Trade Fair Inaugurated

-
ALSO READ
Internet Society, ISPAI join hands to secure Internet infrastructure in India
Tata Comm fully acquires Netherlands-based IoT firm Teleena
Tata Motors shares up nearly 3% on Sep sales number
'Connected' India facing cyber threats from nation-state actors: Internet Society
Tata Motors launches SUV Nexon in Nepal
-
IETF 2019, the 23rd International Engineering & Technology Fair, kicked off at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
CII's Flagship Event, IETF 2019 was inaugurated by Oscar Martinez Cordoves, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, and Ali Illiassou, Ambassador of The Republic of Niger to India.
The event was also graced by Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President CII, Vipin Sondhi Chairman, CII National Committee on Capital Goods & Engineering and Chandrajit Bannerjee, Director General, CII.
IETF is an event for showcasing latest technologies, innovations and products across industry segments, under a common platform. IETF 2019 will showcase the industrial strengths and innovation capabilities of India through its focused and concurrent shows.
IETF 2019 features three concurrent events - Health Tech India; India Gaming Show; and AI India Expo (New event on Artificial Intelligence).
Six industry sectors covered as focused shows include Industrial Automation & Robotics, Logistics Solutions, Metal & Metallurgy, Real Estate & Building Technology, Green & Clean Environmental Technologies, and Learning & Skill Development.
On 4th February 2019 Sachin Tendulkar is scheduled to visit Hall no 12 A, Pragati Maidan, during India Gaming Show (IGS) 2019.
AI India Expo: AI India Expo is a new initiative by CII to showcase India's strength in Artificial Intelligence, with active participation from global players in the sector.
Sector specific conferences on relevant subjects, ranging from Real Estate & Building Technologies, Gaming Technologies, Green & Clean Environmental Technologies, Logistics, Metal & Metallurgy, Healthcare Technologies, and B2B & B2G Meetings, are planned during the IETF 2019.
Presence & Participation of 500 companies from over 25 countries include India, Germany, Japan, Korea, Latvia, USA, Finland, Israel, Philippines, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Canada, Denmark, Iraq, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Sudan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, UK, South Africa, and Tunisia.
Participation of Major Brands at IETF 2019: Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, HP, Intel, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Philips, Schunk Intec, Samsung, Siemens, Sony, Tata with their group companies (Tata Steel, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Power) Force Motors, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Map My India, ISRO, JCB, Kirloskar Pumps, MECON Ltd. National Institute of Design (NID), Paytm, CBC Medical, DASSAULT Systems, Fresenius Kabi, Gigabyte, KONE Elevator, 3M, Abbott Healthcare, EXIDE, Ayush, Department of Biotechnology amongst others, clearly indicates the importance of IETF and the opportunities this platform provides for networking and new business initiatives in the Indian market.
IETF 2019 is Supported by Ministries of Government of India: External Affairs, Ayush, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Electronics & Information Technology, Health & Family Welfare, Department of BioTechnology, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Steel, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC)
IETF 2019 is expected to be attended by representatives of government, industry and media from India and Overseas over the three days.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU