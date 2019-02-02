ICT Academy announces winners of the cloud literacy month 2018 competition

recently (31 Jan. 2019) announced and recognized the winners of the Cloud Literacy Month 2018 at the Bridge 2019 - Chennai Edition event held at the Le Royal Meridien, Chennai. Designed to introduce students to the basics of cloud technology, in association with Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), an Indian affiliate, ran the Educate Program as part of a Cloud Literacy Month 2018 in November 2018.

From across 7 states in India, 149 educational institutes participated in the Cloud Literacy Month program. Over 17,000 students registered for Educate program and more than 15,000 students initiated Educate learning pathways. The program was conducted in Engineering and Arts & Science institutes across for students pursuing their first and second year of graduation.

The AWS Educate program is Amazon's global initiative to provide students and educators with the resources needed to greatly accelerate Cloud-related learning endeavours and to help power the workforce of tomorrow. With the increasing demand for cloud-skilled employees, AWS Educate provides an academic gateway for the next generation of IT and cloud professionals. The program offers a robust set of free tools, resources and AWS Promotional Credits for students and educators to skill upon the cloud and accelerate cloud-related learning.

The program was organized exclusively for the member institutions of ICT Academy across India, where the students learnt through online the modules and self-instruct videos and exercises to enhance their cloud learning knowledge. Over 6000 students have successfully completed the course and already earned their AWS Inventor Badge.

"ICT Academy is a unique organization striving continuously for the skills development of the young generation of The AWS Educate program's learning pathways allow students to hone their learning in line with the most in-demand cloud roles and workforce needs of the future. It's obvious that self-learning is the future and ICT Academy is happy to conduct such initiatives that encourage the students and institutions to deploy self-learning mechanisms. Further, encouraging the learners with awards and recognition will foster enthusiasm as the students compete against their classmates, and institutions compete against other institutes to win the national and state level recognition," said Mr. M. Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy.

Recognition of Winners

Based on the interests and outcome delivered by the students, faculty members and the institutions, the following winners were announced and recognized at National and State level.

National Level Winners:

Rajeev Institute of Technology, Karnataka

Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Tamil Nadu

Mahendra Engineering College, Tamil Nadu

State Level Winners:

Andhra Pradesh

and Technology, Nellore

Delhi

Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida

Meerut Institute of Engineering & Technology, Meerut

Ganeshi Lal and Management, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Karnataka

Rajeev Institute of Technology, Hassan

KLE Society's College of BCA, RLS Institute, Belgavi

Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan

Tamil Nadu

Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Coimbatore

Mahendra Engineering College, Salem

Sri Krishna College of Technology, Coimbatore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)