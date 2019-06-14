India, Italy discuss measures to deepen anti-terror cooperation

and have deliberated on measures to deepen bilateral cooperation for combating terror and transnational crimes through regular information sharing, mutual capacity building efforts and mutual legal assistance.

This took place during the 2nd meeting of the Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group (JWG) which was held in on June 13, according to a press statement issued by (MEA).

The meeting was co-chaired by Mahaveer Singhvi, (Counter Terrorism), and Diego Brasioli, for Security, Disarmament and non-Proliferation,

The working group discussed threats posed by terrorist entities globally and in their respective regions including cross border terrorism, the statement said.

"They exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including countering radicalisation, terror financing and misuse of internet for terrorist purposes. They also discussed threats arising from transnational crimes and money laundering," it added.

"The two sides deliberated upon measures to deepen bilateral cooperation for countering terrorism and transnational crimes through regular exchange of information, mutual capacity building efforts, sharing of best practices and mutual legal assistance. Cooperation in multilateral fora was also discussed," the statement further said.

The next meeting of the JWG will be held in Italy on a mutually convenient date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)