SCO Summit: Pak PM makes veiled attack on India over Kashmir during address

on Friday made a veiled attack on over during his address at the (SCO) summit here.

" condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including State-terrorism against people under illegal occupation," the leader said amidst the

Relations between and reached a stalemate after the Pulwama terror attack, where lost over 40 CRPF personnel.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, after which the entire community threw its weight behind India in its fight against terrorism.

India launched a successful diplomatic campaign to get JeM's Pakistan-based chief listed as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, in the aftermath of the attack.

The proposal was launched by the US, and the UK. In a major diplomatic win for India, Azhar was designated as a global terrorist by the UNSC on May 1.

India has time and again reiterated that Pakistan needs to create a terror-free atmosphere for talks to be held, with telling Chinese the same during their bilateral here on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)