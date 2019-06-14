SCO Summit: Pak PM makes veiled attack on India over Kashmir during address

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a veiled attack on India over Kashmir during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here.
"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including State-terrorism against people under illegal occupation," the leader said amidst the SCO Council of Heads of State.
Relations between India and Pakistan reached a stalemate after the Pulwama terror attack, where India lost over 40 CRPF personnel.
Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, after which the entire world community threw its weight behind India in its fight against terrorism.
India launched a successful diplomatic campaign to get JeM's Pakistan-based chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, in the aftermath of the attack.
The proposal was launched by the US, France and the UK. In a major diplomatic win for India, Azhar was designated as a global terrorist by the UNSC on May 1.
India has time and again reiterated that Pakistan needs to create a terror-free atmosphere for talks to be held, with Prime Minister Modi telling Chinese President Xi Jinping the same during their bilateral here on Thursday.
