Jaishankar meets B'deshi, Bahraini counterparts on CICA Summit sidelines

On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in (CICA) Summit, S Jaishankar on Friday met the foreign ministers of and Bahrain, AK and and reviewed the recent progress made in bilateral ties with the respective countries.

"Friendship spanning centuries. Ahead of the #CICA2019 summit in # EAM @DrSJaishankar met with of @khalidalkhalifa to discuss wide-ranging issues of mutual interest. @IndiaInBahrain @IndEmbDushanbe," (MEA) said in a tweet.

"A close neighbour, a closer partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar met with of # @AKAbdulMomen in # to review the recent progress made in bilateral relations. EAM is in the Tajik capital to attend the #CICA2019 summit. @ihcdhaka @IndEmbDushanbe," Kumar said in another tweet.

Jaishankar is currently in Tajikistan's capital where he is set to attend the two-day 5th Conference on Summit.

is a pan- forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in

The theme of the 5th Summit is "Shared Vision for a Secure and More Prosperous Region". The summit will adopt a Declaration covering issues of cooperation within CICA, the MEA had said in a statement.

During the summit, CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence-building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region.

is a member of CICA since its inception and late had participated in the first CICA Summit held in Almaty in 2002, according to MEA.

has been actively participating in various activities conducted under CICA.

On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings.

This is Jaishankar's second overseas visit since taking charge as last month. He had visited earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)