India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral on SCO sidelines

Shortly after jointly inaugurating the India- Business Forum, the leaders of the two nations held a meeting on the sidelines of the (SCO) summit here on Friday.

had last met the of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, a day after his swearing-in ceremony for a second term. Jeenbekov was the first international leader Modi met after taking oath.

Apart from the BIMSTEC nations, the SCO and India's important regional ally was invited to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony in on May 30.

Before holding the bilateral on Friday, the two leaders urged the business community from both countries to "explore the untapped potential" at the joint business forum, according to

A wide range of bilateral issues were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)