'Egregious' state-sponsored terrorism in India's neighbourhood: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
India making a lot of regional investment, but needs to do more: Jaishankar
India mocks Pak at Commonwealth foreign ministers' meet for raising Kashmir
Going forward, growth must be greener, smarter, more digital: Jaishankar
UAE central to India's extended neighbourhood, says S Jaishankar
Talks between India, China going on; do not want to pre-judge: Jaishankar
-
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday stated that India's immediate neighbourhood has "an egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism".
While speaking at the third edition of the Deccan Dialogue, seemingly in an indication towards Pakistan, Jaishankar said: "As regards to terrorism, that era of 'not my problem' came to an end in 9/11, but it has still to provide an international collaborative effort. We have in our immediate neighbourhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism."
The Minister said that the world was now becoming gradually aware of the global nature of international terrorism.
"Our relentless efforts have kept it in the spotlight, bringing out related aspects, like terror finance, radicalisation and cyber recruitment. The goal remains to reach a comprehensive convention on this subject and we will not rest till that happens," he said.
During his keynote speech, Jaishankar also spoke about issues like climate change and pandemics.
Deccan Dialogue is an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, hosted by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.
It has grown as an annual flagship event, aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder conversations on India's external engagement.
The third edition of Deccan Dialogue will deliberate on the theme of 'Crisis and Cooperation: Imperative in the times of Pandemic'. It is to help all stakeholders comprehend the changes and engage in policy dialogue, where international, national, and local stakeholders can come together to collectively brainstorm, address and respond to the crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU