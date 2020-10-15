Talks between India, China going on; do not want to pre-judge: Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
We need to trust our armed forces to secure our interests: Jaishankar
Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India: FM Motegi
EAM S Jaishankar to visit Japan from Oct 6-7 to attend Quad meeting
EAM S Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Bangladesh counterpart
UAE central to India's extended neighbourhood, says S Jaishankar
-
India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the border standoff and what is going on is "something confidential" between the two sides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.
Asked specifically about the outcome of the ongoing talks during an online conclave, the external affairs minister said the "discussions are going on and it is a work in progress."
At the same time, he said there has been a troop build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in many ways it has no precedence in the recent past. India and China are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh for over five months.
"Discussions are on; what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese," he said when the moderator at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum pressed the minister to give a clear status of the border situation.
"There is not very much that I am in a position to say in public. I certainly do not want to prejudge it," he added.
Asked about the situation in Tibet as well as developments along the LAC, Jaishankar said, "I do not think we should get into other issues which frankly has nothing to do with the situation currently in Ladakh."
He said relations between India and China improved following signing of a series of agreements since 1993 on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.
"For the last 30 years, we have built a relationship predicated on peace and tranquillity along the border," he said.
Jaishankar said if peace and tranquillity is not ensured and the agreements signed are not honoured, then that is the "primary cause of disruption".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU