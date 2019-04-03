India Women defeat Indonesia in Olympic Qualifiers round two opener

Indian Women's team moved a step forward in reaching as they registered a 2-0 win over on Wednesday in their first match of the Olympic qualifiers round two at the in

Dangmei Grace was the star for as she scored two goals for the team. Her goals proved to be the difference between the two teams. She scored in the 27th and 67th minute of the match respectively.

"We wanted to start our qualifying campaign on a winning note and we have done so. proved to be tough opponents that committed bodies in defence but we found a way to gather three points, it is important to keep the winning momentum alive and we were able to do so. We are taking one match at a time and our focus shifts on our next opponents (on April 06)" Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Maymol Rocky, the

The Indian team have kept their winning momentum alive after the success of their fifth consecutive SAFF title. The team kept on piling pressure on with some crafty moves in on the ground.

Indian team's Sanju and Ratanbala Devi wreaked havoc on the opposition's defence as they were unable to judge the play of the Indian women. Sanju's cross in the 24th minute almost proved fatal for Indonesian defence with one defender almost turning it into an own goal.

The Indian was not tested throughout the whole match as Indian defence made light work of Indonesian counterattacks.

With this win, have taken the pole position in Group A of the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.

