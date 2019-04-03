Shreyas Gopal dismisses Kohli, AB de Villiers, calls it one of the best moments

succeeded in registering their first win in the ongoing (IPL) after they defeated on Tuesday for which the credit goes to the exquisite spell by young bowler

The 25-year old said it was his one of the best moments as he was able to take wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a back-to-back overs. Gopal was brought to attack after powerplay and finished his spell with 3-12, helping his side to dominate over RCB.

"Getting Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same match is like a dream for any youngster. It is one of the best moments of my cricketing career. Definitely one of [my] biggest moments in IPL cricket," Gopal said during the post-match conference.

"But then, any wicket is a big wicket. Obviously they come with so much name and so much of weight with them. It feels that much more better but I shouldn't be getting too ahead of myself and (I need to) calm myself down a little bit," he added.

Rajasthan Royal will now host Kolkata Knight Riders on April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)