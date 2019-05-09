Indian Army chopper makes emergency landing in Assam's Nagaon

A helicopter of the made an in an open field in due to a technical

The chopper was flying towards Missamari from Dimapur on Wednesday when the incident happened. All three crew members are reported to be safe.

"There was a minor technical problem due to which the chopper was forced to land in an open field. It happened at around 7:45 am. Nothing happened to the ones sitting inside the chopper," said while commenting on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)