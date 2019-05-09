Narendra Modi is "180 degree" Prime Minister: Akhilesh Yadav

Calling a '180 degree Prime Minister', chief said that his words and actions are totally different.

"The is such a good that along with Prachar Mantri (advertisement minister), he is also 180 He forgets whatever he says. He does just the opposite of his promises. He promised to give crores of jobs but demonetisation wreaked havoc," Yadav told reporters on Wednesday.

"He promised that demonetisation will wipe out Naxals and terrorism but these activities have increased. He can say anything," he said.

When asked to comment on dynasty politics, the chief said: "BJP people are dynasts. They have taken two oaths-- one of the constitution and one of the RSS. They forget when to work under the constitution and when to work under RSS oath."

Yadav who is contesting against BJP's Nirahua, a Bhojpuri star, in Azamgarh, reiterated his claim that Mahagathbandhan is going to form the new government and the new Prime Minister will be from

BSP has stitched a formidable alliance with the and BSP and SP are contesting in 38 seats each in

Azamgarh, one of 14 parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the sixth phase in will vote on May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)