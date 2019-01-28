Indian compositions to dominate this year's Beating the Retreat ceremony

"As many as 27 performances on the historic Chowk will enthral the spectators with captivating and foot-tapping music of the bands from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the and (CAPF)," the said in a release.

"Out of the 27 performances, 19 tunes have been composed by Indian musicians, which are 'Indian Star', 'Paharon ki Rani', 'Kumaoni Geet', ' Bhumi', ' of Satpura', 'Marooni', 'Vijay', 'Soldier-My Valentine', 'Bhupal', ' Bharat', 'Aakash Ganga', 'Gangotri', 'Namaste India', 'Samudrika', 'Jai Bharat', 'Young India', 'Veerta Ki Misal', 'Amar Senani' and 'Bhumiputra'," it further added.

The eight western tunes planned to be played include 'Fanfare by Buglers', 'Sound Barrier', 'Emblazoned', 'Twilight', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)', 'Space Flight', 'Drummers Call' and 'Abide with me'.

The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha', the Ministry said.

This year, 15 Military Bands, 15 Pipes and drum bands from Regimental Centres and Battalions are participating in the ceremony.

One band each from the and the will also be part of the event.

Another band of the and CAPF comprising the Central Industrial Security Force, and will also take part in the ceremony.

Beating the Retreat ceremony, organised at the Chowk on January 29 every year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long celebrations.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Roberts of the Indian developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

'Beating Retreat' marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.

